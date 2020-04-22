Bill Gates writes to PM Modi, praises his leadership and goverment's 'proactive measures' to fight coronavirus

Microsoft co-founder and co-chair of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, Bill Gates on Wednesday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi commending his work in controlling the novel coronavirus outbreak in India.

"We commend your leadership and the proactive measures you and your government have taken to flatten the curve of the COVID-19 infection rate in India, such as adopting a national lockdown," Gates reportedly wrote.

India has been in a state of lockdown since March 25. On April 20th the lockdown was relaxed in a few specific areas.