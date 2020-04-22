Coronavirus in India: Total number of cases cross 20,400; death toll rises to 652

On Wednesday, the total number of novel coronavirus cases recorded in India crossed 20,000. As per the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, there had been 1486 new cases and 49 deaths recorded in the last 24 hours.

The total number of cases now stands at 20,471. This includes 15,859 active cases, 3,959 people who have been 'cured' and discharged or have migrated as well as 652 deaths.