Bill Gates' imaginary letter to Lalu Prasad Yadav after latter applied to Microsoft

Lalu Prasad Yadav, former Bihar CM, post-Mandal leader and fodder scam convict was born on June 11, 1948. A talented orator, his era in Bihar was known as the Jungle Raaj with absolute no law and order.

These days his son Tej Pratap Yadav is more in the news for dressing up as Krishna and Radha. There was a time when Lalu was at the epicentre of Bihar politics to the extent that the saying went: “Jab tak rahega samosa mein alu, tab tak rahega Bihar mein Lalu.” While Bihar residents might not have a very fond memory of the Bihar CM’s rule, his rustic raconteur act found great favour with Delhi journalists.

Incidentally, long before WhatsApp forwards were the norm, there was a hilarious email that used to do the rounds. It imagined Lalu Prasad Yadav – whose rustic charm had taken the nation by storm – sending his biodata to Bill Gates (then Microsoft Chairman) for a job.