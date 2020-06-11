Bill Gates' imaginary letter to Lalu Prasad Yadav after latter applied to Microsoft

Lalu Prasad Yadav, former Bihar CM, post-Mandal leader and fodder scam convict was born on June 11, 1948. A talented orator, his era in Bihar was known as the Jungle Raaj with absolute no law and order.
These days his son Tej Pratap Yadav is more in the news for dressing up as Krishna and Radha. There was a time when Lalu was at the epicentre of Bihar politics to the extent that the saying went: “Jab tak rahega samosa mein alu, tab tak rahega Bihar mein Lalu.” While Bihar residents might not have a very fond memory of the Bihar CM’s rule, his rustic raconteur act found great favour with Delhi journalists.
Incidentally, long before WhatsApp forwards were the norm, there was a hilarious email that used to do the rounds. It imagined Lalu Prasad Yadav – whose rustic charm had taken the nation by storm – sending his biodata to Bill Gates (then Microsoft Chairman) for a job.
Here was the completely imaginary letter:
Lalu Prasad sent his Bio Data - to apply for a post in Microsoft Corporation, USA.
A few days later he got this reply:
Dear Mr. Lalu Prasad,
You do not meet our requirements. Please do not send any further correspondence.
No phone call shall be entertained.
Thanks
Bill Gates.
Lalu Prasad jumped with joy on receiving this reply.
He arranged a press conference : "Bhaiyon aur Behno, aap ko jaan kar khushi hogee ki hum ko America mein naukri mil gayee hai."
Everyone was delighted. Laloo prasad continued...... "Ab hum aap sab ko apnaa appointment Letter padkar sunaongaa ? par letter angreeze main hai - isliyen saath-saath Hindi main translate bhee karoonga.
Dear Mr. Lalu Prasad ----- Pyare Lalu Prasad bhaiyya
You do not meet -----aap to miltay hee naheen ho
our requirement ----- humko to zaroorat hai
Please do not send any furthur correspondence ----- ab Letter vetter bhejne ka kaouno zaroorat nahee.
No phone call ----- phoonwa ka bhee zaroorat nahee hai
shall be entertained ----- bahut khaatir kee jayegi.
Thanks ----- aapkaa bahut bahut dhanyavad.
Bill Gates. ---- Tohar Bilva.
