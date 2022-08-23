Bilkis Bano case: TMC MP Mahua Moitra moves SC against release of 11 convicts

TMC MP Mahua Moitra |

Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra has approached the Supreme Court challenging the release of 11 convicts in the Bilkis Bano case by Gujarat government under remission policy.

Her public interest litigation, reportedly, stated that the survivor is concerned about her and her family's safety.

The petition also states that the government does not have power to remission under Section 432 CrPC without concurrence of Union government since the CBI investigated the case.

According to reports, in her petition, Moitra also stated that all convicts were released without considering individual merits.

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal and lawyer Aparna Bhat also submitted pleas against the grant of remission and consequent release of the convicts in the case.

Bilkis Bano was 21-years-old and five months pregnant when she was gang-raped while fleeing the violence that broke out after the Godhra train burning. Among those killed were her 3-year-old daughter.