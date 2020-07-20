Bikebot scam: ED makes seizures

New Delhi

In a Rs4,000-crore BikeBot scam spread across India offering foreign bikes that was busted in February, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday attached 26 immovable assets in Indore, Ghaziabad, Bulandshahr and Gautam Budh Nagar and seized Rs103.73 crore from 22 bank accounts belonging to Sanjay Bhati, promoter of Garvit Innovative Promoters Limited.

It said the seizures were under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) in the ongoing probe. It said the recent 'Bike-bot', 'Go Way', 'Bike For You' scams duped people from almost every region of the country.

The ED had registered a case of money laundering against the Greater Noida-based Bike Bot taxi service, accused of duping Rs4,000 crore from over 2.25 lakh investors in multiple states including UP, MP, Rajasthan and Haryana. It said the culprits were running a ponzi scheme, a fraud that lures investors and pays profits to earlier investors with funds from more recent investors.