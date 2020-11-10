Biharis have fallen for BJP’s free vaccine gimmick, tweets Congress grievance cell chairperson

In an offensive remark aimed at the people of Bihar and voters of the state, Archana Dalmia, Chariperson of Congress’ grievance cell, tweeted that the people of Bihar fell for BJP’s free coronavirus vaccine gimmick.
The tweet was posted by the Congress grievance cell chairperson as the ruling NDA was ahead of Mahagathbandhan, according to the latest Election Commission update on counting of votes,
In a tweet before this, Archana Dalmia wrote, “Biharis, you have again believed in jumlas. If not 15 lakhs, ask for free Covid Vaccine free, and if we get it, then I will also come to Bihar.”
And, twitterati took objection to this controversial tweet, and slammed Congress. While one said people are in poverty due to Congress and RJD, another said it is the Congress which is poor after losing votes of people, and after losing people’s confidence.
Here are a few tweets: