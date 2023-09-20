Bihar: Chapra Youth Goes To Girlfriend's House To Celebrate Her Birthday, Left On Wheelchair After Her Relatives Thrash Him (Watch Video)

Youth Thrashed By Girlfriend's Relatives. | Twitter

Chapra: In a shocking incident, a youth was thrashed by the relatives of his girlfriend in Bihar's Chhapra. The video of the youth being brought to the hospital is doing rounds on social media. It can be seen in the video that the youth who is half-naked is being brought to the hospital in Chapra. There are reports that the youth went to the house of his girlfriend to wish her and cut a cake on her birthday.

The incident took place allegedly when a youth went to his girlfriend's house at night to wish her on her birthday. The youth also took a cake along with him to cut with the girl who is alleged to be his girlfriend. However, the relatives of the girl got to know about the man and caught him when he reached the house of the girl with the cake.

The family members of the girl thrashed the youth brutally and then they handed over him to the police. The police then send him to a hospital after the youth got injured after being beaten by the family members of the girl. The video of the youth who is not able to walk can be seen being taken on wheelchair in the hospital. The man is said to be receiving treatment at the hospital. There are no reports of arrested in connection with the matter so far. The police will take action after completing the inquiry.

An incident came to light from Tamil Nadu's Coimbatore

Earlier, an incident came to light from Tamil Nadu's Coimbatore where a youth was murdered by the family members of his girlfriend when he went to her house to wish her on her birthday. The youth was aid to be in an inebriated condition when the incident occurred. The youth died after being thrashed by the relatives of his girlfriend whom he went to wish her on her birthday.