Bihar: Wanted Criminal Hides Himself In Big Trunk To Evade Cops; Traced & Arrested After Phone Call Reveals His Location

Patna, September 21: A man in Bihar's West Champaran, wanted by police, hid himself in a big trunk to evade arrest but a phone call gave away his location and he was arrested. The incident occurred in Baithania village under Majholia police station in West Champaran, where Santosh Yadav, who was facing the charges under SC/ST act, was on the run.

Police asked him to surrender in the police station but he refused. A team of Majholia police station conducted a raid on his house but the family members informed them that he was not living here. Then, one of the police personnel called him up on the phone.

Yadav, while hiding in the box, received the call and said: "Sir, I made a mistake and I will not repeat it. Please don’t arrest me. I will come to the police station tomorrow."

The police personnel heard the sound coming from the trunk, immediately opened it, and took him into custody. After the arrest, Santosh did not leave his wife. He was weeping and pleading with the police personnel to leave him. Santosh Yadav, along with Viran Yadav and Balister Yadav, were booked under SC/ST act.

"We have already arrested Viran Yadav and Balister Yadav and Santosh Yadav was absconding. We have raided his house but his family members informed us that he is not living here. When we contacted him on the phone, he received the call and we found the location. He was hiding in a big trunk inside the house," Majholia police station SHO Abhay Kumar said.

