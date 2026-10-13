Bihar Tragedy: 11 Killed, 5 Rescued After Boat Carrying 15–20 Passengers Capsizes In Ganga River | Videos |

At least 11 people lost their lives after a boat carrying approximately 15 to 20 passengers overturned in the Ganga River near Rampur Shyamchand village in Bihar's Hajipur district. Officials confirmed that five people were rescued following the incident, which took place within the jurisdiction of the Raghopur police station.

Preliminary information suggests that the passengers were heading to attend a feast when the boat capsized, resulting in the tragedy. Initial reports put the death toll at between five and eight.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The toll was subsequently confirmed by the Vaishali District Magistrate, who stated that 11 people had died and five others had been rescued.

Further information about the cause of the accident and the identities of the victims is awaited.