 Bihar Tragedy: 11 Killed, 5 Rescued After Boat Carrying 15–20 Passengers Capsizes In Ganga River | Videos
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Bihar Tragedy: 11 Killed, 5 Rescued After Boat Carrying 15–20 Passengers Capsizes In Ganga River | Videos

At least 11 people died and five were rescued after a boat carrying around 15–20 passengers capsized in the Ganga River near Rampur Shyamchand village in Bihar’s Vaishali district. The passengers were reportedly travelling to attend a feast when the incident occurred within the jurisdiction of Raghopur police station. The cause of the accident and victims’ identities are yet to be confirmed.

Aayush ShrivastavUpdated: Tuesday, October 13, 2026, 10:49 PM IST
Bihar Tragedy: 11 Killed, 5 Rescued After Boat Carrying 15–20 Passengers Capsizes In Ganga River | Videos
Bihar Tragedy: 11 Killed, 5 Rescued After Boat Carrying 15–20 Passengers Capsizes In Ganga River | Videos |

At least 11 people lost their lives after a boat carrying approximately 15 to 20 passengers overturned in the Ganga River near Rampur Shyamchand village in Bihar's Hajipur district. Officials confirmed that five people were rescued following the incident, which took place within the jurisdiction of the Raghopur police station.

Preliminary information suggests that the passengers were heading to attend a feast when the boat capsized, resulting in the tragedy. Initial reports put the death toll at between five and eight.

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The toll was subsequently confirmed by the Vaishali District Magistrate, who stated that 11 people had died and five others had been rescued.

Further information about the cause of the accident and the identities of the victims is awaited.

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