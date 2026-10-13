Knife-Wielding Woman Allegedly Approaches Mamata Banerjee Near Residence, TMC Alleges Security Breach

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress on Tuesday alleged that, on Tuesday evening, a woman tried to attack former Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee with a knife near her residence at Kalighat in south Kolkata.
Woman allegedly attempts knife attack
According to TMC Rajya Sabha MP Dola Sen, a woman identifying herself as a civic volunteer allegedly tried to attack Mamata with a knife when she was returning from a Durga Puja pandal inauguration in her locality.
Saket Gokhale raises security concerns
Former TMC MP and spokesperson Saket Gokhale, taking to X, questioned, “SHOCKING NEWS: A drug addict reached Mamata Banerjee’s residence today and tried to attack her with a knife.
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This is the condition in Bengal where even a Z+ protectee & 3-time CM is not safe. Was this a planned conspiracy by BJP because Didi is determined to finish them off in Delhi? A complaint has been filed. Will the police act or was this sanctioned by Amit Shah?”
Notably, a complaint has been made at Kalighat police station.