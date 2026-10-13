 Knife-Wielding Woman Allegedly Approaches Mamata Banerjee Near Residence, TMC Alleges Security Breach
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaKnife-Wielding Woman Allegedly Approaches Mamata Banerjee Near Residence, TMC Alleges Security Breach

Knife-Wielding Woman Allegedly Approaches Mamata Banerjee Near Residence, TMC Alleges Security Breach

Trinamool Congress alleged that a woman carrying a knife attempted to attack former West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee near her Kalighat residence in Kolkata on October 13. TMC leader Dola Sen lodged a police complaint, while Saket Gokhale raised security concerns and questioned possible political involvement in the incident.

Aritra SinghaUpdated: Tuesday, October 13, 2026, 11:23 PM IST
Knife-Wielding Woman Allegedly Approaches Mamata Banerjee Near Residence, TMC Alleges Security Breach
Knife-Wielding Woman Allegedly Approaches Mamata Banerjee Near Residence, TMC Alleges Security Breach | X

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress on Tuesday alleged that, on Tuesday evening, a woman tried to attack former Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee with a knife near her residence at Kalighat in south Kolkata.

Woman allegedly attempts knife attack

According to TMC Rajya Sabha MP Dola Sen, a woman identifying herself as a civic volunteer allegedly tried to attack Mamata with a knife when she was returning from a Durga Puja pandal inauguration in her locality.

Read Also
Mamata Banerjee Allegedly Attacked By Knife Wielding Woman Near Her Residence In Kolkata; Accused...
Mamata Banerjee Allegedly Attacked By Knife Wielding Woman Near Her Residence In Kolkata; Accused...

Saket Gokhale raises security concerns

Former TMC MP and spokesperson Saket Gokhale, taking to X, questioned, “SHOCKING NEWS: A drug addict reached Mamata Banerjee’s residence today and tried to attack her with a knife.

Also Watch:

This is the condition in Bengal where even a Z+ protectee & 3-time CM is not safe. Was this a planned conspiracy by BJP because Didi is determined to finish them off in Delhi? A complaint has been filed. Will the police act or was this sanctioned by Amit Shah?”

Notably, a complaint has been made at Kalighat police station.

Follow us on
Add FPJ As a
Trusted Source