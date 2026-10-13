Mamata Banerjee Allegedly Attacked By Knife Wielding Woman Near Her Residence In Kolkata; Accused Caught | VIDEO

Mamata Banerjee Attacked By Knife Wielding Woman Near Her Residence In Kolkata; Accused Caught | VIDEO | X

Kolkata, October 13: In a shocking incident, former West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress (TMC) Chief Mamata Banerjee was allegedly attacked by a woman with a knife near her residence in Kolkata on Tuesday. Videos of the accused woman being held by the people is being widely shared on social media.

A letter has been sent to the Officer-in-Charge of Kalighat Police Station in Kolkata, alleging that the woman identified as Tannishtha Saha, reportedly a civic volunteer and a drug addict, behaved aggressively near West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s residence on October 13.

The letter was written by Dola Sen, Joint General Secretary of the All India Trinamool Congress (TMC), who requested the police to take cognisance of the matter under Section 173 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS).

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The letter states that at around 6 pm on Tuesday, a woman allegedly arrived near the chief minister’s residence in an intoxicated state and claimed to be the chief minister’s niece. It further alleges that she used abusive language and tried to approach Mamata Banerjee aggressively. According to the letter, she also attempted to hurt the chief minister’s reputation.

Dola Sen raised concerns over the security of the chief minister, who has Z-plus category security, and requested the police to examine the matter. The letter also refers to three video attachments submitted as evidence and asks the police to take necessary action. These are allegations made in the letter and have not been independently verified.