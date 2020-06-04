Bihar to shut quarantine centres from June 15: Chief Minister

Patna: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Wednesday announced the closure of the quarantine centres from June 15, as the number of those returning from outside the state has gone down drastically. Talking to the elected representatives of local civic and panchayat organisations through video conference, the CM said over five lakh workers who returned from across the country stayed in these centres

Nitish said, “Now, isolation centres would be opened for Corona positive patients at three different levels — block, sub-division and tehsil — and at three designated Covid 19 hospitals at Gaya, Bhagalpur and Patna from June 15. At present, there are 13,700 beds available in these isolation centres and by June 15, the capacity would be increased to 40,000 beds.”

He said since the schools and colleges would be re-opening, the quarantine centres located in these buildings would be used for educational purposes only. The government will open isolation centres in the government buildings under constructions, hotels and ashrams. Positive patients would not be allowed to stay in their homes during treatment,but in the isolation centres.

The CM added, “40 lakh workers have returned to the state since May 2. It pained me when they are described as migrants. Call them Bihari workers.” He promised that job opportunities will be created for the workers according to their skills locally.

The CM regretted only 50-60% people in Bihar were covering their faces with masks and exposing themselves to virus infection. He proposed to distribute free four masks in every family by the panchayats.

Deputy CM Sushil Kumar Modi and health minister Mangal Pandey also talked to the sarpanchas, mukhiyas and ward councillors.