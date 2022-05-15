BPSC paper leak case: SIT raids 'control room' in Patna, four arrested

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the economic offences wing and cyber cell of Bihar police on Sunday unearthed the "control room" being run by the scamsters who were responsible for the 67th Bihar Public Service Commission question paper leak.

SIT arrested four people, including an assistant of the agriculture department at the State Secretariat Rajesh Kumar, a school teacher and two others.

Rajesh Kumar used to work as a middle man between the candidates and BPSC officers and collected Rs 8 to 10 lakhs from each of the candidates.

SIT raided a house in Lohanipur in central Patna and recovered electronic gadgets, including 16 earpieces, 32 SIM cards, 152 GPS devices, laptops, pen drives, blue tooth, pen cameras, walkie-talkies and metal detectors that were used during the examinations. The team also recovered nearly 3 lakh in cash from the control room.

ADG of EOW Nayyar Hussain said that the kingpin of question papers leakage, Anand Gaurav alias Pintu Yadav is still at large. Yadav is a BTech graduate from the National Institute of Technology Patna and an expert in cybercrimes.

"He acted as solvers of the question papers too. He was arrested by Uttar Pradesh Police over question papers leak earlier," said Hussain.

Upon raiding, the SIT further seized passbooks of 32 bank accounts of different banks from the control room here. Those arrested on Sunday morning have been identified as, Rajesh Kumar, Nishikant Kumar, Krishna Mohan Singh and Sudhir Kumar Singh.

Earlier, four persons, including a magistrate, the principal of Ara College, a controller of examinations and an assistant controller were arrested on charges of question papers leakage at Vir Kunwar Singh College centre on May 8.

