 Bihar Shocker: Man Sets Moro Police Station In Darbhanga On Fire; Act Caught On CCTV
Updated: Monday, January 08, 2024, 01:30 PM IST
Bihar Shocker: Man Sets Darbhanga Police Station On Fire; Act Caught On CCTV | Twitter

Patna, January 8: A man set fire to a police station in Bihar's Darbhanga district on Monday, officials confirmed. While confirming the incident, Darbhanga City SP Sagar Kumar said the blaze has been brought under control by personnel present at the Moro police station.

"We have scanned the CCTV footage of the police station and a person was found with suspicious activities between 12.21 a.m. to 12.54 a.m. in the police station. He set the police station on fire. The police personnel present in the police station saw the flames and they managed to douse it,” Kumar said.

“The senior police personnel of the district immediately reached the police station and investigated it. We are making efforts to identify the accused. His activities were captured in the CCTV footage. We are also investigating the negligence of officials on duty. "Departmental action will be initiated against them if anyone is found guilty of it,” Kumar said.

