Bihar Shocker! Cannon ball falls, explodes on family playing Holi in Gaya; 3 dead, 3 injured

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, March 08, 2023, 06:00 PM IST
On Wednesday, a cannon ball detonated in Gaya, Bihar, resulting in the tragic deaths of three family members and injuries to three others.

The wounded individuals were admitted to Magadh Medical Hospital, and their condition is reported as critical. The incident occurred while the family and their neighbors were playing Holi. The event was shocking and unexpected.

Local media reports indicated that military personnel were engaged in firing practice near the Gularved village in Bumair Panchayat, located within the Barachatti police station area at approximately 8 am.

Unfortunately, three individuals lost their lives instantly, and two women and one man suffered severe injuries. The injured individuals were taken to Anugrah Narayan Magadh Medical Hospital for more advanced medical treatment.

Ashok Prasad, SP, Gaya City, said: "Probe will be conducted after forming a committee. Those injured & admitted to hospital have given statements that a shell fell outside firing range (military) between 8-10 am. Several got injured & spot death was also reported. FIR will be filled."

