Bihar: Shekhar Suman seeks CBI probe into brother-in-law's abduction

HIndi film actor Shekhar Suman on Wednesday demanded a CBI probe into the abduction of his brother-in-law Dr Sanjay Kumar, controller of examinations and head of the department of Pharmacology in Nalanda Medical College Hospital .

Kumar has been missing for the last 22 days. His wife Saloni, who is a professor in College of Commerce here, lodged an FIR with Patrakar Nagar police station here on March 1 alleging her husband 's car was found abandoned on Gandhi Bridge towards Vaishali district. His mobile set and spectacle were also in the car.

Suman, who reached here from Mumbai, met his sister. Later, talking to the media he said, “Police are still clueless. They are not telling my sister the progress of the investigation. I will meet Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and request him to hand over the probe to CBI,” Suman added.

He claimed sister told him there was no problem on personal or professional level with Dr Kumar. He had told his wife he was going to Muzaffarpur, for an inspection, but never returned. There was no CCTV on the bridge, according to Shekhar.

Central Forensic Science laboratory experts who visited the place where Doctor's car was found abandoned have found some evidence to suggest he was heading towards Hajipur on foot.

One of the relatives of Dr Kumar is additional DG of Police in Uttar Pradesh. He had also telephoned senior officers here to trace the missing doctor who is feared to be kidnapped.