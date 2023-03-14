 Bihar: RJD's Sunil Rai kidnapped from his office in Chhapra, shocking abduction caught on CCTV
The cops have already found Sunil Rai's mobile phone at a short distance from the place of the incident.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, March 14, 2023, 03:59 PM IST
article-image

Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Sunil Rai was kidnapped from Bihar's Chhapra district in the early hours of Tuesday and the entire incident was caught on a CCTV camera.

The kidnappers arrived in a white Scorpio SUV and abducted the former youth RJD state vice-president from outside his office at around 4 am.

A Special Investigation Team has been formed to find 42-year-old Rai. The cops have already found Rai's mobile phone at a short distance from the place of the incident.

At least six people were visible in the camera but no ransom has been demanded by the kidnappers yet.

Bihar deputy Chief Minister Tarkishore Prasad reacted to the news of Rai's abduction by urging CM Nitish Kumar to control the law and order situation in the state.

"Law and order has deteriorated in Bihar after the formation of the grand alliance government.

"If there is a breakdown in law and order, everyone will have to bear the brunt. I hope Nitish Kumar will control the situation," Tarkishore Prasad told India Today.

article-image

