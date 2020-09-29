Third front? RLSP, BSP, JP-S join hands to contest all 243 seats in Bihar polls

A week after Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) left the Grand Alliance, now the Rashtriya Lok Samta Party (RLSP) of former MP Upendra Kushwaha has deserted it as well.

Kushwaha has left the alliance stating that the RJD has been neglecting the junior allies. Ahead of the assembly polls in the state, the Congress party too is taking a hard stand on seat sharing and even threatened with contesting all the 243 seats.

RLSP, BSP and JP-S join hands



RLSP president and former union minister of state now announced the formation of a new front consisting of RLSP, Samajwadi Party (Jantantrik) and Bahujan Samaj Party.

Upendra Kushwaha had demanded 36 seats from the RJD in the alliance, however, the RJD was agreeing for only 12 seats. After that disgruntled Kushwaha tried to seek an alliance with the BJP, but it was willing to offer only ten seats.

In the 2015 elections, as a partner in the NDA, RLSP had contested on 22 seats. Kushwaha had left NDA in December 2018 and joined Grand Alliance.

Addressing a press conference, Kushwaha said under the chief minister Nitish Kumar, health and education sectors had been ignored by the government.

State in-charge of BSP, Ram Singh Gautam and Samajwadi Party (Jantantrik) president, Sanjay Singh also attended the joint press conference. They also informed that the new alliance would contest all the seats.

Samajwadi Party led by Akhilesh Yadav is not contesting the assembly elections and decided to support candidates of RJD.

The Jan Adhikar Party chief, Rajesh Ranjan alias Pappu Yadav today held a meeting with Prakash Ambedkar, grandson of B R Ambedkar. Ambedkar is the president of a political party called the Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi.