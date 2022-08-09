e-Paper Get App

Bihar politics: Nitish Kumar and Tejashwi Yadav meet Governor to stake claim; swearing-in likely tomorrow

Kumar and Yadav were accompanied by senior colleagues in the JD(U) besides former CM Jitan Ram Manjhi whose four MLA-strong Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) has expressed "unconditional support" to the new formation.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, August 09, 2022, 06:09 PM IST
article-image
-

After resigning as Bihar Chief Minister, JD(U)'s Nitish Kumar and RJD's Tejashwi Yadav on Tuesday marched to the Governor's residence in Patna to stake claim for the formation of new government.

Kumar and Yadav were accompanied by senior colleagues in the JD(U) besides former CM Jitan Ram Manjhi whose four MLA-strong Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) has expressed "unconditional support" to the new formation.

Kumar resigned as "NDA's CM" to stake claim to form a new government after being declared, unanimously, the leader of the opposition Grand Alliance.

He is likely to be sworn in as the chief minister tomorrow.

The JD(U) leader tendered his resignation to Governor Phagu Chauhan, after a meeting of MPs and MLAs of his JD(U) where ally BJP was accused of "backstabbing".

State BJP president Sanjay Jaiswal hit back, accusing Kumar of "betraying the mandate of 2020 assembly polls for which Nitish Kumar will be punished by the people of Bihar". After facing a jolt, the saffron party has called a core group meeting at 6 pm.

Earlier, Kumar, who went to Raj Bhavan alone, announced his resignation to the waiting media after coming out.

Read Also
Nitish Kumar does it again; 4 times Nitish jumped alliances for power
article-image

"I was the chief minister of Bihar. Now, I have given my resignation from the post of Chief Minister," he said.

Asked about the dispute between him and BJP, he left the question unanswered.

After the JD(U) meeting, Kumar drove to Raj Bhavan to tender his resignation from where he returned to his residence, stopping for a while to inform the large posse of journalists "it was decided at the party meeting that we quit the NDA. I have, therefore, resigned as the NDA's Chief Minister".

Shortly afterwards, Kumar drove to the residence of former chief minister Rabri Devi, just across the street, where all leaders of the Grand Alliance, comprising RJD, Congress and the Left, had gathered. Kumar, who was accompanied by JD(U) national president Rajiv Ranjan Singh alias Lalan, spent nearly half an hour at Rabri Devi's residence.

(with agency inputs)

Read Also
Bihar political crisis: Nitish Kumar declares that BJP alliance is over, again
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeIndiaBihar politics: Nitish Kumar and Tejashwi Yadav meet Governor to stake claim; swearing-in likely tomorrow

RECENT STORIES

Students understand JNU not a place for 'anti-national' activities, says chancellor VK Saraswat

Students understand JNU not a place for 'anti-national' activities, says chancellor VK Saraswat

JD(U)-RJD led 'Mahagathbandhan' back again in Bihar, oath ceremony tomorrow at 2 pm

JD(U)-RJD led 'Mahagathbandhan' back again in Bihar, oath ceremony tomorrow at 2 pm

Delhi schools take measures against Covid; experts disagree with closure

Delhi schools take measures against Covid; experts disagree with closure

Maharashtra and Mumbai updates: CM Eknath Shinde says govt committed to people's welfare

Maharashtra and Mumbai updates: CM Eknath Shinde says govt committed to people's welfare

Chhattisgarh: BJP appoints OBC leader Arun Sao as state president, Congress terms decision 'insult...

Chhattisgarh: BJP appoints OBC leader Arun Sao as state president, Congress terms decision 'insult...