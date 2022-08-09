e-Paper Get App

Bihar political crisis: Nitish Kumar declares that BJP alliance is over, again

The Bihar chief minister informed the Janata Dal-United MLAs and MPs that his party's partnership with the BJP is now over. He had requested time to see Governor Phagu Chauhan in the evening.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, August 09, 2022, 01:57 PM IST
article-image
Nitish Kumar declares that the BJP alliance is over | Photo: PTI

Nitish Kumar, the chief minister of Bihar, declared on Tuesday that their coalition with the BJP was terminated.

As per the media reports, the Bihar chief minister informed the Janata Dal-United MLAs and MPs that his party's partnership with the BJP is now over. He had requested time to see Governor Phagu Chauhan in the evening.

Before making the decision to leave the BJP for a second time, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar met with the legislators from his party.

This is a developing story

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeIndiaBihar political crisis: Nitish Kumar declares that BJP alliance is over, again

RECENT STORIES

Bihar political crisis: RJD likely to extend support to Nitish Kumar as he ends alliance with BJP

Bihar political crisis: RJD likely to extend support to Nitish Kumar as he ends alliance with BJP

Caught on camera: Security guard in Pakistan's Karachi kicks pregnant woman, arrested

Caught on camera: Security guard in Pakistan's Karachi kicks pregnant woman, arrested

Nitish Kumar does it again; jumps NDA ship to float UPA in Bihar

Nitish Kumar does it again; jumps NDA ship to float UPA in Bihar

Maharashtra Cabinet Expansion: CM says govt committed to people's welfare

Maharashtra Cabinet Expansion: CM says govt committed to people's welfare

Tamil Nadu: 52-year-old miniature artist paints Tiranga in his right eye

Tamil Nadu: 52-year-old miniature artist paints Tiranga in his right eye