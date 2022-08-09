Bihar political crisis: Nitish Kumar declares that BJP alliance is over, again

Nitish Kumar declares that the BJP alliance is over | Photo: PTI

Nitish Kumar, the chief minister of Bihar, declared on Tuesday that their coalition with the BJP was terminated.

As per the media reports, the Bihar chief minister informed the Janata Dal-United MLAs and MPs that his party's partnership with the BJP is now over. He had requested time to see Governor Phagu Chauhan in the evening.

Before making the decision to leave the BJP for a second time, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar met with the legislators from his party.

This is a developing story