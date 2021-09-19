Bihar: Patna court orders FIR against RJD’s Tejashwi Yadav, 5 others for accepting Rs 5 crore during 2019 elections for Lok Sabha ticket

In the latest development in politics of Bihar, a Patna court has ordered registration of FIR against six people, including RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav and Misa Bharti, for allegedly accepting Rs 5 crore for a Lok Sabha ticket during the 2019 elections.

According to a report, the FIR has been ordered on a complaint by Congress leader Sanjiv Kumar Singh, who alleged that he was asked to pay Rs 5 crore and was promised a Lok Sabha ticket from Bhagalpur for the same.

The report states that the complaint filed by the Congress leader also mentions Bihar Congress state president Madan Mohan Jha, Congress spokesperson Rajesh Rathore, and late Congress leader Sadanand Singh's son Shubhanand Mukesh.

Sanjiv Kumar Singh had filed a case in the Patna CJM court on August 18 this year, claiming that on January 15, 2019, Tejashwi Yadav, Misa Bharti, Madan Mohan Jha, Sadanand Singh, and Rajesh Rathore allegedly took Rs 5 crore from him and promised him a Lok Sabha ticket from Bhagalpur.

Mr Sanjiv further in his complaint has alleged that after not getting a ticket in the Lok Sabha elections, he was assured that he would get a ticket from the Mahagathbandhan in the 2020 assembly elections, but he did not get a ticket in the assembly elections either.

After hearing the case, Chief Judicial Magistrate Vijay Kishore Singh directed Patna SSP Upendra Sharma on September 16 to register a FIR against all the accused in the Kotwali police station.

Reacting to this, the ruling party Janta Dal United (JDU) has slammed Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) after the court directed registering of FIR against Tejashwi Yadav and Misa Bharti.

However, the RJD has dismissed all allegations leveled against Tejashwi Yadav and Misa Bharti.

Published on: Sunday, September 19, 2021, 08:56 PM IST