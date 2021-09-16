Bihar: Bank deposits over Rs 900 crore in 2 students' accounts, probe initiated

PATNA: Close on the heels of a man in Khagaria district of Bihar receiving Rs 5.5 lakh in his account due to error from the banking staff, the account of two school boys of Katihar district were credited with Rs 900 crore and Rs 60 crore respectively, which was later attributed by the bank staff to system glitch.

The boys hold the account in Uttar Bihar Gramin Bank in Bihar's Katihar district.

The mind boggling amount of Rs 900 core was credited in the accounts of class VI students, Guruchandra Vishwas while Ashish Kumar got richer atleast in the books, by Rs 6.2 crore. Both of them are resident of Pastiya village in Bagaura panchayat in Katihar district.

Later, the Katihar district magistrate, Udayan Mishra, while speaking to the local media, said that he has ordered the bank to submit a report on the matter. “Last evening I received the information that a huge sum has been found in the bank accounts of two boys. We went to the bank branch early this morning to check what happened. The branch manager told us there was some glitch in the computerized system of the bank. The amount, though visible in the statements of the two students, was not present in reality in their account. I have sought a report from the bank", Mishra said

Later Minshra said that the issue was resolved. "Branch Manager said their account statement showed this due to an issue in CBS (Core Banking Solutions) system. No money transferred. Issue resolved", Mishra was quoted saying by ANI.

This comes a days after a similar matter was reported from Khagaria district where a private tutor, Ranjit Das received ₹5.5 lakh in his account due to a bank error.

When the bank staff contacted him to return the money, he refused to do so under the impression that it could be a ploy of scamsters to extort money that was sent to him by the government.

“I felt that due to Covid-19 and the lockdown, the government had sent the amount into my account. These days, a lot of banking frauds take place and so I did not return. I spent Rs 1,60, 970 from the said amount. I was happy that the government had sent some money when I needed it. How else could money reach my empty account”, Das told the police, who were investigating in the case on the complaint filed by the bank. Later, he was arrested on Tuesday and sent to judicial custody by a local court on Wednesday.

Published on: Thursday, September 16, 2021, 08:22 PM IST