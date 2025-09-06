Telangana: Youth Swept Away By River In Godavarikhani Town Of Pedapalli District During Ganesh Idol Immersion; Video

Youth Swept Away By River In Godavarikhani Town Of Pedapalli District During Ganesh Idol Immersion (Screengrab) | X/@TeluguScribe

Pedapalli: A tragic incident surfaced from Telangana’s Pedapalli district, where a young man was swept away by the river during the immersion of Lord Ganesh’s idol on Saturday. The incident, which took place in Godavarikhani town of the district, was recorded on camera.

A video of the man being swept away also surfaced online. After receiving the information, authorities immediately swung into action and launched a search operation to trace the missing youth.

Visuals From The Spot:

A boat has also been used in the search operation. According to reports, the youth, identified as Rakesh, suddenly fell into the swollen river during the immersion. In the viral video, it could be seen that the man attempted to swim, but was swept away due to the strong water current.

So far, the authorities could not find him.

Notably, several such incidents took place every year during the immersion of Lord Ganesha and Durga idol immersions.

Man Swept Away During Immersion Of Lord Ganesh Idol In Haridwar:

Earlier on September 2, a man was swept away by a strong water current in Uttarakhand’s Haridwar on Tuesday, September 2. The incident took place during the immersion of a Lord Ganesh idol.

The incident took place when a group of devotees came to the bank of the Ganga River for the immersion of the idol during the ongoing Ganeshotsav. As the group was performing rituals, the man suddenly slipped and was swept away by the river.

The 10-day Gnesh Festival, Ganeshotsav, began on August 27 with Ganesh Chaturthi. People install Ganesh idols at their homes on Ganesh Chaturthi. The festival concludes on September 6 with the immersion of Ganesh Idols.