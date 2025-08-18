Bihar Online Fraud: 11-Yr-Old Birthday Boy Orders Drone From Flipkart, Gets Water Bottle & Waste Papers; Company Responds - Watch VIDEO

Kaimur District (Bihar), August 18: A shocking incident of e-commerce fraud has emerged from Bihar's Kaimur district, where an 11-year-old boy's birthday gift order from online shopping platform, Flipkart, turned into a bizarre delivery mix-up that left his entire family and neighbourhood stunned. He ordered a drone worth over ₹2,000, however, he received a 500ml water bottle from inside the package.

The Incident Details

As per reports from First Bihar Jharkhand, Arpan Trigun (11), who is a resident of Kudra block in Kaimur district, had ordered a drone worth ₹2,564 from Flipkart for his birthday on August 21. What should have been a joyful birthday surprise turned into a bewildering experience when the delivery arrived.

The first package delivered contained a drone that wouldn't turn on, prompting the family to request a replacement through Flipkart's return and exchange process. When the second package arrived two days later, the family asked the delivery boy to open it in front of them since it was marked "Open on Delivery."

The Shocking Discovery

When the delivery executive opened the replacement package, instead of finding the expected drone, the box contained:

1. A half-litre water bottle from a local sweet company

2. Pieces of waste paper

The bizarre contents left everyone present - the boy's family, neighbours and even the delivery person completely astounded. The delivery executive immediately contacted his supervisors to report the unusual incident.

Delivery Company's Response

The delivery representative explained that their job is limited to delivering packages and they have no knowledge of what's inside them. He stated this was the first time such an incident had occurred in his experience and assured that the matter would be reported to the company.

Flipkart's Response

Flipkart responded to the issue online and said, "We're really sorry for this experience, and assure you that we take such incidents very seriously. Please drop us a DM with your order details so that your Flipkart account information remain confidential here."

Family's Relief and Concerns

Fortunately, they had placed the order on Cash on Delivery (COD), which meant they didn't suffer any financial loss. The family expressed relief that they hadn't paid online in advance, as that could have resulted in significant monetary damage.

However, the family voiced serious concerns about the incident, questioning how customers can trust online shopping if such negligence and fraud occurs with reputable companies like Flipkart.

The boy also said that he will never order anything from Flipkart in the future. He also said that if there is another scam then his time will waste again.

Current Status

The product order has been cancelled and no payment was processed due to the COD arrangement. However, this incident serves as a serious warning for Flipkart and its logistics partners about the need for enhanced customer service protocols and greater transparency in their delivery systems.

E-Commerce Sector Challenges

This case highlights ongoing challenges in India's e-commerce sector regarding quality control in logistics and packaging. It underscores the importance of robust verification systems to prevent such mix-ups that can severely impact customer trust in online retail platforms.

The incident has raised serious questions over accountability in the e-commerce supply chain and the need for better monitoring of packages throughout the delivery process to ensure customer satisfaction and prevent fraud.