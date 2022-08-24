Bihar: Nitish lambasts BJP in assembly, asks where were they during India's struggle for independence | ANI

Lambasting the BJP in the Bihar assembly, chief minister Nitish Kumar asked asks where were they during India's struggle for independence.

Meanwhile, the Nitish Kumar-led grand alliance government won the trust vote in Bihar Legislative Assembly. On grand alliance, Nitish Kumar said that they have taken the pledge to work together for the development of Bihar. "Leaders from across the country called me and congratulated me on this decision and I urged all of them to fight together in the 2024 elections," he added.

Speaking further, Nitish said, "In 2017, when I demanded central status for Patna University, no one paid attention to it. Now you (Central govt) will do the same to advertise your work. They have control over social media and Press. Everyone is discussing only Centre's work."

After some Bihar BJP MLAs walked out of the State Legislative Assembly, he said, "You (BJP MLAs) are all running away? You will only get a position in your party if you say things against me. You all must have got orders from your superior bosses."

Speaking about his estranged ally, Nitish said, "Leaders like Vajpayee, Advani treated me with respect and I snapped ties with BJP in 2013 in protest against them being sidelined."

