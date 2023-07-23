Bihar News: Principal Beats Sleeping Minor, Climbs On His Chest

Representative Photo

A school principal was arrested for beating up a 12-year-old student and climbing on his chest while he was sleeping in Bihar's Munger's district.

Footage of the incident, which was caught on CCTV camera, shows the principal beating the boy while he was sleeping with other students at the Nirmala International Residential Public School in the Fariyadpur area of Jamalpur.

The shocking incident

Mathew Rajan was sleeping around 10 pm on July 16 when the principal, Ram Nath Mandal, came to his bed and started beating him up. Mandal also pressed his legs against the boy’s chest while other students watched, the CCTV footage showed.

The matter came to light when Mathew told his parents about the incident as his health deteriorated. The boy’s father, Ramesh Kumar, filed a complaint with the police, demanding action against the school authorities. On the basis of the complaint, Mandal and his wife Nirmala Devi were arrested.

Parents of minor file complaint

Kumar also alleged that the school management did not allow them to meet his son at the school. Mathew's parents said that their son was beaten up first by Nirmala Devi and then Mandal after a bottle of Dettol had slipped from his hand and fallen on another student's face.

