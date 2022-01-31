e-Paper Get App

India

Updated on: Monday, January 31, 2022, 07:11 PM IST

Bihar MLC polls: Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) to go solo, says Chirag Paswan

FPJ Web Desk
Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) leader Chirag Paswan | Photo Credit: ANI

Lok Janshakti Party president Chirag Paswan on Monday said that his party will contest the Bihar Legislative Council elections alone.

Chirag Paswan said, "We will field our candidates on the majority of the seats and our party is not a part of any alliance."

Speaking to ANI, Paswan said, "One thing is clear that the Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) is not a part of any alliance in Bihar and on the lines of assembly elections 2020, we have decided that we will contest the Legislative Council elections alone." "We will field our candidates on most of the seats, out of which many names we have finalised and announced soon after the notification of the election comes," he added.

Paswan also expressed concern over the infighting in the NDA alliance in Bihar for the MLC election, and said, "As far as National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and 'Mahagathbandhan' are concerned, it is a fact that there is tension in both alliance and the NDA which is running the government in Bihar." "It is surprising that the two important allies, which are a part of the government and NDA in the state, Jitan Ram Majhi and Mukesh Sahni have not been given a single. This raises big questions, but it is the internal matter of NDA," he added.

Paswan reiterated that his party will fight the MLC elections alone and would contest most seats.

Published on: Monday, January 31, 2022, 07:12 PM IST
