Bihar: JDU Leader KC Tyagi Quits As Party Spokesperson; Rajiv Ranjan Prasad Takes Charge

Janta Dal United (JDU), the ruling party in Bihar, announced in an official release on Sunday the appointment of Rajiv Prasad Ranjan as the party's national spokesperson. According to the release, senior party leader KC Tyagi has resigned as the party spokesperson due to personal reasons, and Rajiv Prasad Ranjan will take charge.

According to sources, KC Tyagi has recently, albeit indirectly, questioned several major decisions of the Narendra Modi-led NDA government.

KC Tyagi's resignation is seen as a sign of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's unwavering support for PM Modi, indicating that he does not want Modi to appear weak.

KC Tyagi's resignation letter

News agency PTI has shared the resignation letter of KC Tyagi, addressed to Nitish Kumar. In the letter, Tyagi thanks the Bihar Chief Minister for nominating him as a party official. He mentions that during the party's convention, he had requested to be relieved of his organisational responsibilities, but due to the Chief Minister's affection and trust, he did not press the matter further.

Tyagi also noted that in the past few months, he has distanced himself from TV debates. He requested to be relieved of the party spokesperson post, explaining that due to his engagement with additional responsibilities, he was unable to do justice to the role.

In July, KC Tyagi stated that the JDU wants a review of the Agnipath scheme introduced by the NDA government in its second term. He also reiterated Nitish Kumar's long-standing demand for a caste census.

"There is anger among voters regarding the (short-term army recruitment) Agniveer scheme. Our party wants the shortcomings, which people have objections to, to be addressed," said Tyagi while speaking with the media.

On the caste census, Tyagi said, "No party in the country has opposed a caste census. Bihar has shown the way, and even the prime minister did not oppose it. It is the demand of the time, and we will pursue it."

Tyagi on "name board" directive in UP

Tyagi criticised the Yogi government's directive that all food shops along the Kanwar Yatra route must display name boards.