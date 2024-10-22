Bihar: Gunfight Between Jewellery Store Owner & Robbers In Begusarai Leaves 3 Injured; Dramatic Video Surfaces

Bihar: Gunfight Between Jewellery Store Owner & Robbers In Bihar's Begusarai Leaves 3 Injured; Dramatic Video Surfaces |

Bihar: A shocking daylight robbery at a jewellery store in Bihar's Begusarai has captured widespread attention after dramatic CCTV footage of the incident went viral on social media. The footage shows a group of armed men storming the store and a fierce gunfight breaking out between the robbers and the store owner, Pramod Poddar, who fired in self-defence. The police confirmed that two of the robbers, as well as an employee of the store, were injured during the exchange of fire.

Jewellery Worth Rs 40 Lakh Stolen

The two injured robbers have been arrested by the police and are currently receiving medical treatment. Store owner Pramod Poddar revealed that the robbers managed to steal jewellery worth Rs 40 lakh from the store located at Patel Chowk, Begusarai.

The CCTV footage shows several customers turning towards the entrance as the robbers barged in, brandishing firearms and ordering everyone to stand back. One of the robbers, holding a pistol, grabbed jewellery on display and proceeded to leap over the glass counter, seizing more valuables from a cupboard. The gunfight erupted shortly later as Poddar defended his store.

Jewellery Store Owner Expresses Frustration

According to an NDTV report, in a statement, Poddar expressed his frustration with the local administration, claiming that despite his requests for increased security ahead of Dhanteras, no protective measures were implemented. Dhanteras, a significant festival ahead of Diwali, usually sees a surge in customers at jewellery stores, making security a priority.

"... The criminals opened fire, injuring one of our employees, Ajay. After this, I also fired at two of the criminals. Police arrested both and sent them for treatment," Poddar explained, adding that only after the robbery did a large contingent of police officers arrive at the scene. The local police have confirmed that an investigation is underway.