Gold Heist Caught On CCTV: 5 Masked & Armed Robbers Loot Jewellery Worth Crores From Store In UP's Sultanpur | X

Sultanpur: In a shocking incident, five armed and masked miscreants stormed into a jewellery store in broad daylight and looted the shop after wielding weapons in Sultanpur, Uttar Pradesh. The incident has spread panic in the area as the robbers held the jewellery trader and his son hostage inside the shop and fled with jewelleries worth crores which were kept in the safe and counter.

The incident was caught on the CCTV cameras installed inside the shop and the video has surfaced on social media. The store is located in Thatheri Bazar which falls in the Sultanpur City Police Station area. The police reached the spot upon receiving the information about the incident and initiated an investigation in connection with the matter.

The robbery occurred on Wednesday when Bharat Soni who is a resident of Thatheri Bazar, lives along with his family on the first floor of the shop. He was sitting along with his son Atul at the shop at 12.30 PM when five masked men barged into the shop. Before Bharat and his son could do anything, the robbers took them hostage at gunpoint. The other robbers who were carrying bags went straight to the safe and counters. They opened the safe and the counters in which the jewelleries were kept for display and filled their bags with it.

The video shows that few of the miscreants have covered their faces with helmets and others have covered their faces with a cloth. There were other two people also present inside the shop when the incident occurred. They seemed to be customers and they were also held hostage along with the owner and his son. Bharat's son Atul is seen in the video sitting with folded hands in front of the robbers. The robbers filled their bags with jewelleries and escaped from the shop. They were all carrying weapons along with them and luckily, no one was hurt in the incident.

The police have registered a case and initiated an investigation in connection with the matter. They have also formed six teams to nab the accused involved in the robbery. They are also examining the CCTV footage and trying to identify the accused involved in the robbery.