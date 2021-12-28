Bihar: Forest department to soon start sterilisation of Nilgais over several complaints of damages in farms

The forest department of Bihar government has decided to sterilise nilgais in the state.

The decision was taken after large number of complaints were received from the farmers against the damages caused by nilgais in different parts of the state.

Confirming the development, state Forest Minister Neeraj Kumar Babloo said, "We have directed the veterinary doctors to prepare a plan along with officials of the forest department to sterilise nilgais in the state."

As per the plan, forest officials will make arrangements for capturing nilgais from the agricultural fields under their respective jurisdictions, following which veterinary doctors will sterilise them on the spot and release them in the nearby forests," Babloo said.

"The department will evaluate the cost of capturing the nilgais. If it turns out to be expensive, the forest officials will encourage farmers to do the same. The officials will give training to the farmers for capturing nilgais," he said.

The minister also said that the fertility rate of nilgais is very high. Its population increases multiple times in a very short period of time. The wild animals destroy crops in the agriculture fields, wcausing major losses to the farmers.

Nilgais are found in large numbers in the Seemanchal districts like Kishanganj, Purnea, Araria, Katihar, and Madhepura. They are also visible in North Bihar, East Champaran, West Champaran, Gopalganj, Siwan Muzaffarpur, Samastipur, Sitamarhi and Sheohar.

Published on: Tuesday, December 28, 2021, 08:05 PM IST