Watch Video: 50 police personnel injured in ruckus with Panchayat ward secretaries outside BJP office in Bihar

Ruckus between Panchayat ward secretaries & Bihar Police witnessed outside the BJP office in Patna. Around 50 police jawans injured in it, said MS Khan, Special Executive Magistrate, District Control Room Patna.
#WATCH | Bihar: Ruckus between Panchayat ward secretaries & Bihar Police witnessed outside the BJP office in Patna; many Panchayat ward secretaries had come to gherao the BJP office with their demands pic.twitter.com/mJ3DCm98C0— ANI (@ANI) December 27, 2021
"Panchayat secretaries illegally protested outside BJP office. Even after getting an appointment with minister, they resolved to violence. We used water cannons,tear gas to disperse them." , added MS Khan
Many Panchayat ward secretaries had come to gherao the BJP office with their demands. They were shouting slogans like "fulfill our demand."
