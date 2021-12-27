e-Paper Get App

India

Updated on: Monday, December 27, 2021, 04:59 PM IST

Watch Video: 50 police personnel injured in ruckus with Panchayat ward secretaries outside BJP office in Bihar

Even after getting an appointment with minister, they resolved to violence. We used water cannons,tear gas to disperse them." , added MS Khan
FPJ Web Desk
ANI

ANI

Ruckus between Panchayat ward secretaries & Bihar Police witnessed outside the BJP office in Patna. Around 50 police jawans injured in it, said MS Khan, Special Executive Magistrate, District Control Room Patna.

"Panchayat secretaries illegally protested outside BJP office. Even after getting an appointment with minister, they resolved to violence. We used water cannons,tear gas to disperse them." , added MS Khan

Many Panchayat ward secretaries had come to gherao the BJP office with their demands. They were shouting slogans like "fulfill our demand."

Published on: Monday, December 27, 2021, 04:59 PM IST
