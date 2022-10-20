Bihar: Exam chit mistaken as love letter gets 12-year-old boy chopped into pieces

Bihar: Exam chit mistaken as love letter gets boy chopped into pieces | Pixabay

Patna: In a shocking incident, a group of boys, including the brothers of a girl, chopped down a 12-year-old boy to death in Bhojpur last week, after misunderstanding a chit he threw in the examination hall as a love letter.

The police recovered the body parts spread next to a railway track near Mahatbania Halt station on Monday. The police have held the girl's brother and his friends and started a probe. The police have also roped in the state forensic science laboratory (FSL) for investigation.

Boy beheaded, limbs cut off

The boy was beheaded, his limbs were cut off. The incident has shocked the family of the boy and the village where he was living.

The class five student drove his class six sister to the school last week for her half-yearly exam. The child threw a chit in the exam room to assist his sister, according to the authorities. The paper accidentally fell on another girl, who mistook it for a love letter and told her brothers after school. The youngster was beaten by the brothers and their pals, the police said.

When the boy's sister reached home, she told her family about the incident. The boy's father and other family members then started searching for him and even informed the police.

Villager informed police

A villager alerted the authorities on Monday after spotting a hand close to a nearby temple. According to Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Himanshu, the canine squad was promptly sent by the police to search for the missing body. They said that the family members were contacted for identification when it was recovered. The police determined that it is the body of the missing youngster after they recognised the clothes.

In order to gather information, DSP Vinod Kumar Singh and other officers spoke with the boy's family. The 12-year-old was described as a very brilliant child. All of the attackers were transported to a juvenile home after the police claimed that they were all juveniles.