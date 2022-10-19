e-Paper Get App
Bihar: Class 7 question paper terms Kashmir as separate country, BJP reacts

As the error raised questions over the school officials for the same, a swift statement by the head teacher of the school termed it a ‘human error’.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Wednesday, October 19, 2022, 11:33 AM IST
article-image
In the question paper, the question was asked what the people of these countries are called, in which one of the options was Kashmir. | Twitter/BPSCUnion
Patna: A question paper of a Bihar school termed Kashmir as a separate country and not part of India prompting the officials to issue a swift clarification.

The question was asked to the students of Class VII during the examination in Kishanganj district of the state, as what the people of these countries are called, in which the option of Kashmir, along with China, Nepal, England, and India, was also mentioned.

As the error raised questions over the school officials for the same, a swift statement by the head teacher of the school termed it a ‘human error’.

Reacting to the same, BJP's state President Sanjay Jaiswal raised questions over the mistake and accused the Bihar government of not considering J&K as part of India.

"This question tells in itself that the officers of the Bihar government believe that Nepal, England, Like China and India, Kashmir is also a separate country," Jaisa3wal said in a Facebook post.

