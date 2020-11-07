Bihar Elections 2020: Tejashwi Yadav favourite for CM post, predicts India Today-Axis My India Exit Poll

The polling for the third and final phase of the Bihar Assembly elections 2020 was concluded on Saturday.

Deputy Election Commissioner Chandra Bhushan Kumar, who is in charge of Bihar, told reporters in the evening that 55.22 per cent turnout has been registered.

Polling was held in 78 assembly seats in the third and final phase in which 2.35 crore voters were eligible to decide the fate of 1,204 candidates.

Meanwhile, the Exit Polls polls are out and most of them have projected a clear winner.

The Times Now-CVoter Exit Poll has predicted 116 seats for the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), 120 seats for the Mahagathbandhan (Grand Alliance), one seat for the Lok Janshakti Party (LJP), and six seats to other parties.

The ABP-CVoter Exit Poll has predicted 104-128 seats for the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), 108-131 seats for the Mahagathbandhan (Grand Alliance), 1-3 seat for the Lok Janshakti Party (LJP), and 4-8 seats to other parties.

Republic TV-Jan Ki Baat Exit Poll has projected a clear victory for the Mahagathbandhan. The Exit Poll has predicted that Mahagathbandhan will win 118 to 138 seats, while the NDA is likely to be restricted to 91 to 117 seats.

Meanwhile, according to India Today-Axis My India Exit Poll, RJD leader and Mahagathbandhan's chief ministerial candidate Tejashwi Yadav is the top choice for the CM post. "44 per cent of respondents want to see RJD’s Tejashwi Yadav as the next Bihar CM, while 35 per cent want JDU’s Nitish Kumar to come back to the CM house. LJP’s Chirag Paswan is favourite for the CM post among 7 per cent respondents. RLSP’s Upendra Kushwaha was picked as the next CM by 4 per cent respondents of Axis My India Exit Poll 2020," said an India Today report.