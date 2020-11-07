Bihar Assembly Elections 2020: Exit Poll Results - LIVE Updates

A total of 243 constituencies went for polls in Bihar over three phases. The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and the Opposition Grand Alliance (GA) were the main contestants.

NDA aliances has Janata Dal (United) - 115 seats, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) - 110 seats, Hindustani Awam Morcha-Secular (HAM-S) - 7 seats, and Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) - 11 seats.

JD(U) chief and NDA's chief ministerial candidate Nitish Kumar is fighting anti-incumbency. He is aiming to come to power for the 4th term. Giving him a tough fight is Grand Alliance's Tejashwi Yadav, chief of the RJD.

Hindustani Awam Morcha-Secular is led by Jitan Ram Manjhi, the former chief minister of the state, and the chief of Vikassheel Insaan Party is Mukesh Sahni.

The Grand Alliance comprises Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and Congress, Communist Party of India (CPI), Communist Party of India (Marxist) or CPI(M) and Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) or CPI(ML).