Bihar Elections 2020: People should vote to ring in change, says Tejashwi Yadav

Patna (Bihar): Prior to the start of the first phase of Bihar elections, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav on Wednesday said that people should vote to ring in a change in this election.

"Elections are democracy's festivals. The first phase of the election is going to begin in some time. I want to say to the people of Bihar to use their vote to ring in a change in this election," Tejashwi Yadav told ANI.

"For 15 years, the incumbent government kept the youth unemployed, worsened the situation of farmers and labourers. They were not able to establish one industry in the state. Poverty was not removed and the situation of education and healthcare worsened in the state," he added.

Tejashwi Yadav said that the biggest issue in this election is unemployment. "The biggest issue in this Bihar election is unemployment. Nitish Ji has just ignored the problems of flood, Japanese encephalitis and other problems of the people. I would appeal to the first time voters to vote for a glorious future," he said.