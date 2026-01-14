Rajasthan News: ACB Action Follows Mahendrajeet Singh Malviya’s Switch Plan From BJP To Congress

Mahendrajeet Singh Malviya |

Jaipur: Prominent tribe leader and ex-minister of Rajasthan Mahendrajeet Singh Malviya faced Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) action days after he announced to quit the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and rejoin the Opposition Congress.

ACB's Banswara unit searched Malviya’s two petrol pumps and a crusher plant over allegations of irregularities, although no case has been lodged.

“Our team spoke to some staff of the two petrol pumps and collected some documents and relevant information for further investigation," said an ACB official.

While accusing BJP of putting pressure, Malviya denied any irregularities and said that he is innocent. “There are no irregularities in my petrol pumps and crusher plant. The ACB officials did not ask me a single question,” said Malviya.

He recently announced his return to Congress, saying he was feeling “suffocated” in the ruling party.

Malviya is a prominent tribal leader of south Rajasthan. He is a four-time assembly member from Bagidora and a former parliamentarian served as a minister in the previous Congress government. He retained his Bagidora seat in the 2023 assembly election but resigned and switched to the BJP ahead of the Loksabha election in 2024. Malviya contested the Lok Sabha election from Banswara but lost to Bharat Adivasi Party’s Rajkumar Roat.

Although the BJP state president, Madan Rathore, responding to media queries after Malviya's announcement of leaving the BJP, said, “ There is no truth to this. We have had discussions. There is no such issue. I am in regular contact with him. Minor disagreements happen occasionally; we have a family-like system here, and we will sort things out among ourselves."

While Congress state president Govind Singh Dotasara said that his application to return to Congress will be discussed in the disciplinary committee meeting to be held on January 15th. The recommendation of the committee will be sent to party high command, which will take the final decision.