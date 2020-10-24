Bihar Election 2020: Clear win for NDA, Chirag unlikely to be a factor? Here's what ABP News-C Voter opinion poll predicts

Ahead of Bihar assembly elections, the ABP News-C Voter released its final opinion poll. The ABP News-C Voter opinion poll shows a clear victory for the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), which is the ruling coalition led by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Janata Dal (United) (JD-U), and also comprising of the Vikashsheel Insaf Party (VIP) and the Hindustani Awami Morcha. The opinion poll predicted that NDA will win 135-159 seats, which is comfortably above the magic number (122) in the 243-member Bihar Legislative Assembly.

The pre-poll survey, which was conducted by ABP News-C Voter in Bihar from October 1 to 23, asked the voters for their choices while registering their votes. The poll showed that the BJP will emerge with the lion's share of seats, with victory in 73-81 seats.

The JD(U) is expected to secure 59-67 seats, while the VIP and HAM(S) will likely win 3-7 and 0-4 seats, respectively, according to the survey.

While Mahagathbandhan (grand alliance), which consists of the Rashtriya Janata Dal, Congress and Left parties, was expected to bag 77-98 seats.

The Mahagathbandhan vote shares are predicted by the ABP News-C Voter survey as follows:

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD): 24% votes

Congress: 6% votes

CPI: 1%

CPI(M): 0.5%

CPI(ML)L: 2.7%

Meanwhile, the Chirag Paswan-led Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) was not predicted to cause much of a difference, garnering only 1-5 seats, according to the survey.

Other parties, including the Grand Secular Democratic Front (GSDF) are expected to be restricted to 4-8 seats.

Elections to the 243-seat Bihar Assembly will be held in three phases -- October 28, November 3 and 7 -- and the counting of votes will take place on November 10.