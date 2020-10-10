Bihar Elections 2020: Here is the full list of Congress' star campaigners

New Delhi: The Congress has prepared a list of star campaigners ahead of the first phase of Bihar elections scheduled on October 28.
Here is the full list:
1. Sonia Gandhi
2. Manmohan Singh
3. Rahul Gandhi
4. Priyanka Gandhi Vadra
5. Shatrughan Sinha
6. Ghulam Nabi Azad
7. Shaktisinh Gohil
8. Shakeel Ahmed
9. Randeep Singh Surjewala
10. Bhupesh Baghel
11. Ashok Gehlot
12. Captain Amarinder Singh
13. Meira Kumar
14. Raj Babbar
15. Pramod Tiwari
16. Sachin Pilot
17. Madan Mohan Jha
18. Tariq Anwar
19. Nikhil Kumar
20. Sadanand Singh
21. Akhilesh Prasad Singh
22. Kirti Azad
23. Sanjay Nirupam
24. Udit Raj
25. Imran Pratapgarhi
26. Prem Chand Mishra
27. Anil Sharma
28. Ajay Kapoor
29. Virender Singh Rathore
The Congress, as part of the Grand Alliance along with the Rashtriya Janata Dal and the Left, will contest 70 seats in the 243-member Assembly.
In the first phase, the Congress will contest 21 seats.
The Bihar elections are scheduled to be held on October 28, November 3 and November 7. Counting of votes will take place on November 10 and results out the same day.
