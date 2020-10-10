Bihar Elections 2020: Here is the full list of Congress' star campaigners

New Delhi: The Congress has prepared a list of star campaigners ahead of the first phase of Bihar elections scheduled on October 28.

Here is the full list:

1. Sonia Gandhi

2. Manmohan Singh

3. Rahul Gandhi

4. Priyanka Gandhi Vadra

5. Shatrughan Sinha

6. Ghulam Nabi Azad

7. Shaktisinh Gohil

8. Shakeel Ahmed

9. Randeep Singh Surjewala

10. Bhupesh Baghel

11. Ashok Gehlot

12. Captain Amarinder Singh

13. Meira Kumar

14. Raj Babbar

15. Pramod Tiwari

16. Sachin Pilot

17. Madan Mohan Jha

18. Tariq Anwar

19. Nikhil Kumar

20. Sadanand Singh

21. Akhilesh Prasad Singh

22. Kirti Azad

23. Sanjay Nirupam

24. Udit Raj

25. Imran Pratapgarhi

26. Prem Chand Mishra

27. Anil Sharma

28. Ajay Kapoor

29. Virender Singh Rathore

The Congress, as part of the Grand Alliance along with the Rashtriya Janata Dal and the Left, will contest 70 seats in the 243-member Assembly.

In the first phase, the Congress will contest 21 seats.

The Bihar elections are scheduled to be held on October 28, November 3 and November 7. Counting of votes will take place on November 10 and results out the same day.