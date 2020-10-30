'Bogus baat hai': Nitish Kumar slams Tejashwi Yadav's 10 lakh jobs promise

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Friday called Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader and Mahagatbandhan's Chief Ministerial candidate Tejashwi Yadav's poll promise of providing 10 lakh government jobs after securing a victory in the elections as "bogus". "Bogus baat hai (it's all bogus)," said Nitish Kumar at a rally in Parbatta.

"These people keep saying we will give you jobs...all this is bogus talk. They will say anything at all. They will try to mislead and confuse people," NDTV quoted the five-time Chief Minister as saying.

Attacking his main opponent RJD, Nitish Kumar also appealed the people to not "get misled" by those who "ignored" women and backward classes during their rule. He said, "They are talking today, but how was the condition of women earlier? They were ignored, nobody paid attention to their issues." Attacking jailed RJD chief Lalu Prasad, without naming him, Kumar said, "When he was sent to jail, he installed his wife (Rabri Devi) on the chair, but did nothing for the welfare of the women otherwise."

Meanwhile, Tejashwi Yadav on Friday slammed Nitish Kumar and asked him to speak on issues of unemployment and migration.

In a tweet in Hindi, Tejashwi Yadav said, "Respected Nitishji accepts that in 15 years of his government he has destroyed education, health and industries of the state. He also ruined the present and future of two generations. This is the reason why he does not speak anything about unemployment, jobs industries, investment and migration. Shouldn't he speak on these issues ?"