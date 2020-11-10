Bihar Election Results 2020: Is JD(U) piggybacking on BJP in Bihar? Here is what trends show

The BJP is all set to outperform its alliance partner JD(U) as per the latest trends available for Bihar Assembly elections. NDA was ahead of Mahagathbandhan in more than half of the state's 243 assembly seats.

BJP until now has been content riding piggyback on its coalition partner JD(U), but now it seems to have emerged from the shadow of JD(U) leader & Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

As per the trends till 12.45 pm, the NDA was leading in 126 seats -- the BJP in 73, the JD(U) in 47 and the VIP in six.

The RJD was leading in 66 seats, the Congress in 21, the CPI(ML) Liberation in 14, the CPI and the AIMIM in three each, the LJP and the CPI(M) in two each and the BSP in one.

JD(U) has been severely hurt by its erstwhile NDA partner LJP which contested on 137 seats. Trends indicated that the LJP cut the JD(U)'s vote and benefited the opposition Grand Alliance.

The BJP, on the other hand, had no such threat from the LJP with its chief Chirag Paswan remaining effusive in his praise of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

In 2015, the JD-U had won 71 seats while the BJP had won 53.