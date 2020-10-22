Bihar Election 2020: Full List of RJD candidates

The Grand Alliance (Mahagathbandhan) including Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), Congress, Communist Party of India (Marxist) and Communist Party of India (ML)(L) - has released a list of 243 candidates for the upcoming Bihar Elections on October 15.
The RJD will contest 144 seats, Congress 70 and Left parties have been allotted 29 seats.
Here is the full list of RJD candidates:
Kurtha: Baghi Kumar Verma
Brahampur: Shambhunath Yadav
Mokama: Anant Singh
Suryagarha: Prahlada Yadav
Makhdumpur: Satish Das
Rajauli: Prakashvir
Mohania: Sangeeta Devi
Dinara: Vijay Mandal
Sherghati: Manju Aggarwal
Dehri: Fateh Bahadur Kushwaha
Munger: Avinash Kumar
Rafiganj: Mohammad Nehaluddin
Banka: Javed Iqbal Ansari
Barhara: Saroj Yadav
Gurua: Vinay Yadav
Masaurhi: Rekha Paswan
Barachatti: Samata Devi
Belhar: Ramdev Yadav
Bodh Gaya: Sarvajit Kumar
Jagdishpur: Ramvishun Singh Lohia
Nokha: Anita Devi
Jamui: Vijay Prakash
Ramgarh: Sudhakar Singh
Jhajha: Rajendra Yadav
Belaganj: Surendra Yadav
Chakai: Savitri Devi
Shahpur: Rahul Tiwari
Jehanabad: Suday Yadav
Sheikhpura: Vijay Samrat
Goh: Bhim Singh
Nabi Nagar: W Singh
Obra: Rishi Singh
Nawada: Vibha Devi
Tarapur: Divya Prakash
Atri: Ajay Yadav
Bhabhua: Bharat Bind
Dhuraiya: Bhudev Prasad
Imamganj: Uday Narayan Chaudhary
Sandesh: Kiran Devi
Katoria: Sweetie Hembrom
Sasaram: Vijay Gupta
Govindpur: Mohammad Kamran
List for phase two and three will be uploaded soon. Elections to the 243-seat Bihar assembly will be held in three phases -- October 28, November 3, and 7, and the counting of votes will take place on November 10.
