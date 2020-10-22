Bihar Election 2020: Full List of RJD candidates

The Grand Alliance (Mahagathbandhan) including Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), Congress, Communist Party of India (Marxist) and Communist Party of India (ML)(L) - has released a list of 243 candidates for the upcoming Bihar Elections on October 15.

The RJD will contest 144 seats, Congress 70 and Left parties have been allotted 29 seats.

Here is the full list of RJD candidates:

Kurtha: Baghi Kumar Verma

Brahampur: Shambhunath Yadav

Mokama: Anant Singh

Suryagarha: Prahlada Yadav

Makhdumpur: Satish Das

Rajauli: Prakashvir

Mohania: Sangeeta Devi

Dinara: Vijay Mandal

Sherghati: Manju Aggarwal

Dehri: Fateh Bahadur Kushwaha

Munger: Avinash Kumar

Rafiganj: Mohammad Nehaluddin

Banka: Javed Iqbal Ansari

Barhara: Saroj Yadav

Gurua: Vinay Yadav

Masaurhi: Rekha Paswan

Barachatti: Samata Devi

Belhar: Ramdev Yadav

Bodh Gaya: Sarvajit Kumar

Jagdishpur: Ramvishun Singh Lohia

Nokha: Anita Devi

Jamui: Vijay Prakash

Ramgarh: Sudhakar Singh

Jhajha: Rajendra Yadav

Belaganj: Surendra Yadav

Chakai: Savitri Devi

Shahpur: Rahul Tiwari

Jehanabad: Suday Yadav

Sheikhpura: Vijay Samrat

Goh: Bhim Singh

Nabi Nagar: W Singh

Obra: Rishi Singh

Nawada: Vibha Devi

Tarapur: Divya Prakash

Atri: Ajay Yadav

Bhabhua: Bharat Bind

Dhuraiya: Bhudev Prasad

Imamganj: Uday Narayan Chaudhary

Sandesh: Kiran Devi

Katoria: Sweetie Hembrom

Sasaram: Vijay Gupta

Govindpur: Mohammad Kamran

List for phase two and three will be uploaded soon. Elections to the 243-seat Bihar assembly will be held in three phases -- October 28, November 3, and 7, and the counting of votes will take place on November 10.

(With inputs from agencies)