Bihar: Dead Body Of Woman Found Inside Toilet Of New Delhi-Rajgir Shramjeevi Express Train; Probe Underway

Patna, September 2: A 25-year-old woman was found dead in the toilet of a coach of New Delhi-Rajgir Shramjeevi Express (12392) on Friday. The incident came to light when the train went to the pit line for washing at Rajgir railway station. The cleaning staff spotted the body in a sitting position inside one of the toilets of coach number EC16414C. They immediately passed on the information to the GRP and RPF. The train arrived at Rajgir railway station at 10:30 a.m. and then reached the pit line section at around 11:30 a.m.

Body found in a sitting position on the commode inside toilet

When police reached the spot, they found the body in a sitting position on the commode inside the toilet with a 'dupatta' (scarf) tied around her neck from one end while the other end was tied with a hanger.

Investigation underway

"The identification of the woman is yet to be ascertained. We have sent the dead body for postmortem. It seems like she was murdered, and someone has tried to present it as if it was suicide. The investigation is currently underway," a GRP official said.

