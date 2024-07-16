Bihar: Darbhanga Police Form SIT To Probe Murder Of VIP Chief Mukesh Sahani's Father, Jitan Sahani

Darbhanga (Bihar) [India], July 16 (ANI): Hours after the killing of the father of Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) chief Mukesh Sahani's father in Darbhanga, the Bihar police announced the formation of a special investigation team to probe the case.

"This morning the police got to know about the murder of Jitin Sahani the father of Mukesh Sahani at his home in Supaul Bazaar, officials from the Birol Police station including the SHO rushed to the spot. The police have formed an investigation team led by the SP of Darbhanga Rural Police. The team also has the SHO of Birol police station as its part to enable a speedy investigation," said a statement from the Darbhanga Police.

SIT Formed For Quick Investigation

"SIT has been formed for quick investigation in the murder case under Ghanshyampur police station of Darbhanga district. Senior officials are camping at the incident site. The FSL team has been called to the spot to collect scientific evidence. Law and order is normal, " said the Bihar Police in a post on X.

War Of Words Between RJD & JDU

Meanwhile, a war of words has broken out between the RJD allies and the ruling JDU-BJP combined. RJD leader Mrityunjay Tiwari accused the BJP JDU government of running a 'Jungle-Raaj' and demanded answers from the state government.

"Former Bihar Minister Mukesh Sahani's father has been brutally murdered. This is extremely unfortunate... If the families of leaders are not safe in Bihar, it clearly means that the common man is at the mercy of god... Why are BJP and NDA leaders quiet on this? They should come out and speak up. This is 'maha-jungleraaj'," Tiwari told ANI.

Representatives of the state government accused the opposition of playing politics and said that an investigation was being carried out.

Bihar Deputy CM Samrat Choudhary Assures Action

Bihar Deputy CM Samrat Choudhary said, "Action will be taken and the accused will be put behind bars. The government stands with Mukesh Sahani's family."

Bihar Minister Nitin Nabin said "... SIT has been formed with immediate effect and the matter is being investigated. The probable causes of the murder seem to be personal enmity or other major reasons... The government will investigate the matter with immediate effect and the truth will be revealed to the people... Jungle Raaj was when the criminals hid in Tejashwi Yadav's residence and operated from there. In our government, the criminals know that they will be punished for their crimes sooner or later."

About The Murder

Mukesh Sahani's father was allegedly killed at his residence in Darbhanga on Monday night, an official said on Tuesday. The local police, who reached the spot, told ANI over the phone that the incident happened late on Monday night.

Jitan Sahani was the father of former Bihar government minister and president of the VIP Party, Mukesh Sahni. In the Lok Sabha elections, the Mukesh Sahani-led Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) on April 5 joined hands with the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) to contest three Lok Sabha seats in Bihar.