Bihar Deputy CM Samrat Choudhary Assures Action In Killing Of VIP Party Chief Mukesh Sahani's Father, Jitan Sahani

New Delhi: Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary has assured action in the killing of Jitan Sahani, father of Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) chief Mukesh Sahani.

Reacting to the incident, Choudhary said, "Action will be taken and the accused will be put behind bars. The government stands with Mukesh Sahani's family."

मुकेश साहनी जी के पिताजी की हत्या अत्यंत ही दुर्भाग्यपूर्ण एवं निंदनीय है। मैं सरकार की तरफ से बिहारवासियों को यह आश्वस्त करता हूँ कि हत्या में संलिप्त अपराधियों को बख्शा नहीं जाएगा और उन्हें जल्द से जल्द सजा दी जाएगी। pic.twitter.com/ZLbVhn7oH4 — Samrat Choudhary (@samrat4bjp) July 16, 2024

Mukesh Sahani's father was allegedly killed at his residence in Darbhanga on Monday night, an official said on Tuesday. The local police, who reached the spot, told ANI over the phone that the incident happened late on Monday night.

RJD Leaders On The Brutal Murder

The killing has intensified the political discourse in the state, with RJD spokesperson Shakti Singh Yadav criticising the Nitish Kumar government, alleging a breakdown in law and order.

"No day goes by without a murder...The Chief Minister is in an unconscious state of mind," Yadav remarked, highlighting widespread concerns over safety and governance.

#WATCH | Bihar | Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) chief Mukesh Sahani's father murdered | RJD Spokesperson Shakti Singh Yadav says, "... What is going on in Bihar? No day goes by without a murder... The Chief Minister is in an unconscious state of mind. He might not even know by now… pic.twitter.com/Hg0OMmXNE4 — ANI (@ANI) July 16, 2024

RJD leader Mrityunjay Tiwari echoed similar sentiments, condemning the incident as a reflection of 'Jungle-Raaj' under the BJP-JDU regime. "If the families of leaders are not safe in Bihar, it clearly means that the common man is at the mercy of god," Tiwari asserted, calling for accountability from the ruling coalition.

Patna: RJD spokesperson Mrityunjay Tiwari, on murder of Vikassheel Insaan Party chief Mukesh Sahani's father, says, "This morning, a very sad and shocking news has emerged from Bihar that Mukesh Sahani's father has been murdered in Darbhanga. This is extremely tragic and… pic.twitter.com/h5i1euTws7 — IANS (@ians_india) July 16, 2024

JDU Leader Neeraj Kumar Defends State's Efforts In Finding The Accused

In response, JDU leader Neeraj Kumar defended the state's efforts, stating, "The police will find out the accused... We have faith in the police investigation." He urged political opponents to cooperate with authorities to ensure justice for the Sahani family.

Patna: "The murder of Mukesh Sahani's father is tragic. Senior officials have arrived at the scene, and an investigation is underway. The culprit will not be spared; efforts are underway to locate them and bring them to justice," says JDU leader Neeraj Kumar pic.twitter.com/ybDkgucVEH — IANS (@ians_india) July 16, 2024

Union ministers Ramnath Thakur and Giriraj Singh also pledged government action, emphasising that the investigation was ongoing and promising justice for the victim's family. "The accused will not be spared. The State government is taking the matter seriously," BJP MP Giriraj Singh affirmed.

Meanwhile, local police continue to investigate the murder, deploying senior officers to examine every angle of the case.

Jitan Sahani, a former Bihar government minister, was a prominent figure within the VIP Party led by his son, Mukesh Sahani. The tragedy comes amidst a backdrop of political realignments ahead of the state's upcoming challenges.