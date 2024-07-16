 Bihar Deputy CM Samrat Choudhary Assures Action In Killing Of VIP Party Chief Mukesh Sahani's Father, Jitan Sahani
Mukesh Sahani's father was allegedly killed at his residence in Darbhanga on Monday night, an official said on Tuesday.

ANIUpdated: Tuesday, July 16, 2024, 11:47 AM IST
New Delhi: Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary has assured action in the killing of Jitan Sahani, father of Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) chief Mukesh Sahani.

Reacting to the incident, Choudhary said, "Action will be taken and the accused will be put behind bars. The government stands with Mukesh Sahani's family."

Mukesh Sahani's father was allegedly killed at his residence in Darbhanga on Monday night, an official said on Tuesday. The local police, who reached the spot, told ANI over the phone that the incident happened late on Monday night.

RJD Leaders On The Brutal Murder

The killing has intensified the political discourse in the state, with RJD spokesperson Shakti Singh Yadav criticising the Nitish Kumar government, alleging a breakdown in law and order.

"No day goes by without a murder...The Chief Minister is in an unconscious state of mind," Yadav remarked, highlighting widespread concerns over safety and governance.

RJD leader Mrityunjay Tiwari echoed similar sentiments, condemning the incident as a reflection of 'Jungle-Raaj' under the BJP-JDU regime. "If the families of leaders are not safe in Bihar, it clearly means that the common man is at the mercy of god," Tiwari asserted, calling for accountability from the ruling coalition.

JDU Leader Neeraj Kumar Defends State's Efforts In Finding The Accused

In response, JDU leader Neeraj Kumar defended the state's efforts, stating, "The police will find out the accused... We have faith in the police investigation." He urged political opponents to cooperate with authorities to ensure justice for the Sahani family.

Union ministers Ramnath Thakur and Giriraj Singh also pledged government action, emphasising that the investigation was ongoing and promising justice for the victim's family. "The accused will not be spared. The State government is taking the matter seriously," BJP MP Giriraj Singh affirmed.

Meanwhile, local police continue to investigate the murder, deploying senior officers to examine every angle of the case.

Jitan Sahani, a former Bihar government minister, was a prominent figure within the VIP Party led by his son, Mukesh Sahani. The tragedy comes amidst a backdrop of political realignments ahead of the state's upcoming challenges.

