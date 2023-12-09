 Bihar Crime: Woman Constable's Son Dies After Being Stabbed In Broad Daylight Over 30 Times In Nawada; Horrific Visuals Surface
Bihar Crime: Woman Constable's Son Dies After Being Stabbed In Broad Daylight Over 30 Times In Nawada; Horrific Visuals Surface

Youth stabbed multiple times in broad daylight on a busy street in Bihar's Nawada

Ruddhi PhadkeUpdated: Saturday, December 09, 2023, 02:41 PM IST
YOUTH STABBED TO DEATH IN BIHAR | @vani_mehrotra/x

Nawada, Bihar, A video that has captured a sequence of a murder attempt is doing rounds on social media. In the video, a man could be seen stabbing another man multiple times. The incident took place in broad daylight right besides a busy street. Reports said that the victim was stabbed 30 times unto to death.

Incident caught on Camera

The incident was reported in Nawada district of Bihar. Police have initiated a probe and hunt is on for the accused. Efforts to identify the accused that can be seen stabbing the victim in the video are on. Reports said that the victim is believed to be the son of a woman constable.

In the video it can be seen that several cars, bikes and a bus drove past while the the stabbing incident took place right besides the busy street. None of the vehicles stopped and called the police. At the end of the video another man is seen calmly walking towards the victim and the accused and watching the incident.

Shocking Indifference of passers by

The sheer indifference of passers by on a busy road where a youth died because he was stabbed multiple times has sent shockwaves across the country. The incident has certainly raised serious questions over the law and order situation in the state of Bihar.

Several incidents of crime in Bihar in a month

In a span of one month several shocking incidents have been reported in the state of Bihar. On 2nd December, A Bihar Govt School teacher was kidnapped and was forced to marry someone in Vaishali district of Bihar. On 29th November, a 50 year old man was killed for stealing a cauli-flower. On the same day, an incident of a school van driver raping 2 Nursery students while dropping them home in Begusarai.

