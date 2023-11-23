Bihar: Drunk Cop Beaten By Mob In Patna For Allegedly Molesting Girl; Officer Takes Shelter In Police Van (Video)

Screengrab

An angry group in Patna, Bihar, caught a drunk policeman and thrashed him for allegedly molesting a student. The incident, which happened on Tuesday, was recorded in a video and was circulated on social media.

The accused, identified as Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Sher Singh, found himself on the wrong side of the law when he allegedly touched the girl inappropriately when she was on her way to attend to run some errands. The girl narrated the ordeal to her family, who confronted Singh. The angry family members were joined by local residents in pulling up the policeman for the alleged molestation. He was reported to be drunk at the time.

(Warning: Strong language used. Viewer discretion is recommended)

The video of the incident was shared on social media, and showed people grabbing the policeman as he tried to flee the mob. People confronted him over the allegations. He then took shelter in the police van, where the mob gathered around him and questioning him.

"We received information that people were creating a ruckus at a police post after a drunk policeman harassed a girl," a senior police official said, according to India Today. He added the subsequent inquiry found that that ASI Sher Singh was indeed under the influence of alcohol, and an FIR was filed against him and he was arrested by the police.