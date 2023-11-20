UP: Group Drinking In Car Park Of Greater Noida's Panchsheel Hynish Society Thrashes Man, Molests His Wife (Video)

Screengrab

A group of men created a ruckus in Panchsheel Hynish society in Greater Noida on Sunday, thrashing and man and allegedly molesting his wife. The disturbing incident, captured on video, shows the man verbally abusing the victime. The woman alleged that the men caught hold of her caller.

(Warning: Strong language used. Viewer discretion is recommended)

Law n order and women safety! Big words no sense. Today in my society Panchsheel Hynish 6-7 people thrashed my husband in drunk state and molested me when I rescued him. Caught my collar and Bisarakh police couldn't find them? Society residents! @Uppolice @UpVigilance @NCWIndia pic.twitter.com/tbKHheaymH — Bhagyashree Shukla (@Bhagyas2811) November 20, 2023

What exactly happened?

The ruckus reportedly happened after the group of men were caught drinking in the car park area of the Panchsheel Hynish society. The couple attempted to record the incident on their mobile phones. The men were reportedly told to not drink in the car park.

The group verbally and physically abused the man. When the man's wife tried to intervene, she was allegedly molested by the group. The group also used indecent language towards both husband and wife.

Has police taken any action?

The woman took to X (formerly Twitter) to detail the ordeal saying the Bisrakh police were unable to find the group of men. She tagged the UP Police's X handle, which in turn tagged the Noida police, directing them to look into the matter.

It remained unclear whether the group was apprehended or any probe was launched.

