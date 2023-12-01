Bihar: Government School Teacher Kidnapped, Allegedly 'Forcibly Married' In Vaishali District

X/@Raavivamsi49218

In a recent development in Maheya Malpur village, Kumar, a local resident, has approached the police, claiming that he was forcibly married to the daughter of Rakesh Rai from Repura village.

As per The Indian Express reports, according to Kumar, he vehemently rejects the marriage, citing a recent landmark decision by the Patna High Court. The court overturned a decade-old 'forced marriage' involving a Nawada Armyman and a girl from Lakhisarai, setting a precedent for cases of this nature.

What happen with Kumar?

Kumar, eager to assert his rights, shared his perspective with the police. "The marriage was not acceptable to me. I am relying on the recent Patna High Court verdict that highlighted the illegality of such forced marriages," he stated. The police have confirmed that Kumar's statement will be recorded in court, and they are actively engaging with the girl's relatives to gather additional information.

According to the reports, Hasan Sardar, the additional police station in-charge of Patepur police station, affirmed the ongoing investigation. "The teacher will record his statement before the court. We are also talking to the girl’s relatives," Sardar stated, underscoring the importance of thoroughly examining both sides of the story. As the case unfolds, it draws attention to the broader issue of forced marriages, prompting a closer examination of legal safeguards and societal norms.