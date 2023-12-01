 Bihar: Government School Teacher Kidnapped, Allegedly 'Forcibly Married' In Vaishali District
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationBihar: Government School Teacher Kidnapped, Allegedly 'Forcibly Married' In Vaishali District

Bihar: Government School Teacher Kidnapped, Allegedly 'Forcibly Married' In Vaishali District

Local teacher challenges alleged forced marriage, citing recent Patna High Court verdict. Police investigate as Kumar refuses union, inspired by a court ruling.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Friday, December 01, 2023, 10:59 PM IST
article-image
X/@Raavivamsi49218

In a recent development in Maheya Malpur village, Kumar, a local resident, has approached the police, claiming that he was forcibly married to the daughter of Rakesh Rai from Repura village. 

As per The Indian Express reports, according to Kumar, he vehemently rejects the marriage, citing a recent landmark decision by the Patna High Court. The court overturned a decade-old 'forced marriage' involving a Nawada Armyman and a girl from Lakhisarai, setting a precedent for cases of this nature.

What happen with Kumar?

Kumar, eager to assert his rights, shared his perspective with the police. "The marriage was not acceptable to me. I am relying on the recent Patna High Court verdict that highlighted the illegality of such forced marriages," he stated. The police have confirmed that Kumar's statement will be recorded in court, and they are actively engaging with the girl's relatives to gather additional information.

According to the reports, Hasan Sardar, the additional police station in-charge of Patepur police station, affirmed the ongoing investigation. "The teacher will record his statement before the court. We are also talking to the girl’s relatives," Sardar stated, underscoring the importance of thoroughly examining both sides of the story. As the case unfolds, it draws attention to the broader issue of forced marriages, prompting a closer examination of legal safeguards and societal norms.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

CBSE’s Decision To Abstain From Awarding Distinctions, Divisions Elicits Mixed Response

CBSE’s Decision To Abstain From Awarding Distinctions, Divisions Elicits Mixed Response

Exclusive | University Of Sheffield Strengthens Educational Ties With India, Offers Lucrative...

Exclusive | University Of Sheffield Strengthens Educational Ties With India, Offers Lucrative...

Beyond Borders: The Profound Impact Of Study Abroad On Indian Students

Beyond Borders: The Profound Impact Of Study Abroad On Indian Students

Indian Students Surpass Chinese, Lead As Largest International Student Group In Germany Amidst...

Indian Students Surpass Chinese, Lead As Largest International Student Group In Germany Amidst...

From Aerospace Internship To Finnish Adventures: Mechanical Engineering Student's Tale

From Aerospace Internship To Finnish Adventures: Mechanical Engineering Student's Tale